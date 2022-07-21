ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Sale of Bradenton's waterfront city hall property could catalyze downtown redevelopment

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago
Bradenton officials continue to mull over the potential sale of the city hall property, and the effort could bring a mix of retail, hotel, office space, condominiums and multifamily housing to the Manatee River waterfront.

During the past two months, the Regional Economic Consulting Group has conducted an economic impact study to research the effect of the sale of Bradenton City Hall.

The group found that the development of the property itself would generate $656 million in regional economic output and about $4.8 million in city tax revenue. The property could generate about $3.8 million annually from new property taxes.

"It's incredibly unique, there is not a whole lot of locations like this left in the state," economic consultant Jared Parker said.

"Ultimately, we found the most lucrative scenario would be retail, for tax purposes," he said. "The best for the economy would be office space. Those are the two best uses. On the flip side, the worst use we found out is multifamily units."

The consulting group presented a tool to the city council on Wednesday morning that analyzes the varying economic effects the property could have, depending on whether it is sold for retail, housing, hotel space, or multi-use development.

City officials can now use the tool to compare the economic effect of proposals submitted by different developers who seek to purchase the property. The deadline to submit bids to purchase the site is Aug. 15.

Although no proposals have been submitted to the city to date, officials believe developers are likely to submit plans for a mixed-use development that could include retail and dining, hotel space, condos and office space.

“That’s what’s being built if you look at Florida waterfronts, and there is a reason,” City Administrator Rob Perry said. “It maximizes tax revenue and it maximizes GDP, and provides the proper financial structure for a developer that is going to have to get a coalition of investors to bring $500 million to $600 million to build this type of project.”

Unpopular location from the beginning

The Bradenton City Hall property has a contentious history.

It was purchased in the 1950s when the city built its auditorium. Then in the late 1990s, officials voted to relocate the city hall and its emergency services departments to the downtown property in face of heavy public opposition and scrutiny.

The decision was so unpopular that every council member who voted in favor of the purchase lost their next election, current Councilmember Marianne Barnebey told the Herald-Tribune.

Barnebey was among those who opposed the purchase at the time, and she was elected into office in November 1997 largely because of her public advocacy against the city hall relocation.

“The building caused a lot of stress and strain, disruption and hurt feelings,” Barnebey said. “We didn't have 1,000 people show up to protest Vietnam in Bradenton, but we had over 1,000 people show up against that building being put there.”

On a personal level, Barnebey said she is not basing her vote on the sale solely on the amount of tax revenue a potential project could generate, but also on the effect it could have on the surrounding area.

"If we are able to get something that's going to help us not only financially but also encourage more ideas like this, then our downtown will truly be re-energized," Barnebey said. "We've got several different pieces of property that could be redeveloped in a way that improves our downtown, improves the experience for those who live downtown, work downtown, and those people who come to visit us."

Despite division in the community over the purchase of the property, Mayor Gene Brown said the decision gave city officials the opportunity to sell the land for redevelopment that they have today, and now city officials have the tools to make an informed decision on the sale.

“As we go forward and we do get these opportunities from developers coming in, we’re going to be able to say, ‘is it 10% hotel, is it 90% this, is it 10% this?’ and see what the economic impact is,” Brown said. “I think it’s very important when we go forward with this… very important decision, and not in a rushing way but an educated way with information that is going to be in front of us.”

