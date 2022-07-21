ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Willie Gay reaches plea deal prior to Chiefs training camp

By Ellen Mathis
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Willie Gay reached a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid any jail time stemming from his January domestic dispute. Willie Gay, one of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ emerging stars at linebacker and a key figure on a young defensive unit, has entered into a plea deal following charges related to...

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

KC Chiefs sign offensive tackle Evan Ksiezarczyk

Given the present state of things at the tackle position for the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s not all that surprising to see them make a move to bolster the depth chart, which they have with the signing of free agent offensive tackle Evan Ksiezarczyk on Monday. The team didn’t...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a move to bolster the position with the most concerns and questions. On Tuesday, they officially signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara to join the team in St. Joseph for training camp. Kamara could be familiar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

New York Giants sign pair of former Chiefs players

The New York Giants have extended an opportunity for a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs players for the 2022 season. As a new season begins, the excitement of watching the Kansas City Chiefs report to training camp is largely about seeing new faces on the team and how they will mesh with the coaching staff and holdover teammates for a brand new year. However, new faces also mean that familiar players are elsewhere, hoping for another chance to extend their NFL careers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Chiefs report to camp without longtime club cornerstones

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Two cornerstones of the Chiefs’ four straight AFC title game appearances walked into training camp elsewhere this week, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid will be spending much of the next month figuring out how to replace them. That task alone could determine whether a fifth consecutive championship game appearance awaits in January. The biggest departure came when the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks in January, a move made with an eye both on long-term success and the bottom line but with the immediate effect of depriving Patrick Mahomes of his favorite downfield playmaker since the moment their QB stepped foot in the league. The other big hole opened up on defense, where Tyrann Mathieu was allowed to leave in free agency, taking not only one of their biggest playmakers on that side of the ball out of the equation but also removing one of the locker room leaders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free And Clear#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Tmz Sports#The Buffalo Bills
FanSided

The most important storylines from Kansas City Chiefs training camp

Training camp means the NFL regular season is one step closer. Several key roster battles happen in St. Joseph, but which are most important for the Kansas City Chiefs?. It has been a long offseason, but the best time of year is nearly here. The gear is packed, hotels are bought, and the crazy entrances are planned. Training camp is nearly here! Kansas City Chiefs fans rejoice, the yearly sojourn to St. Joseph, Mo. is less than a week away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Three fantasy football sleepers for 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is well-rounded entering the 2022 season. While some options stand out, do not overlook the fantasy value of these three players. Fantasy football season is here! It is an exciting time that marks the impending return of regular-season football. From beginning to end, fantasy football allows millions of fans to pilot their own team, make personnel decisions, and win en route to a league championship. Several wise participants will look to the Kansas City Chiefs for a few fantasy options.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

269K+
Followers
510K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy