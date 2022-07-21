New Top Cops Sworn In, With Legitimacy Mission

Yash Roy photos Officers at Wednesday's promotion ceremony at YAG.

Promoted cops with colleagues after the ceremony.

Two newly promoted sergeants, a lieutenant, a captain, and two assistant chiefs took their formal oaths of office, along with a collective informal oath — to rebuild trust in communities across New Haven.

The swearing-in of the newly promoted cops took place late Wednesday afternoon at the Yale Art Gallery at Chapel and York streets.

Assistant Chiefs Bertram Ettienne and David Zannelli took the oaths along with Capt. Nicholas Marcucio, Lt. Yessennia Agosto, and Sgts. Jonathan Caron and Jonathan Pleckaitis.

The event began with a presentation of colors. Retired NHPD Detective Dana Martin performed the national anthem.

Police Commission Chair Evelise Ribeiro then spoke to the candidates for promotion as well as the force and families about the importance of these promotions as well as how the six candidates exemplified the best of the department.

“Combined these six candidates bring 100 years of law enforcement experience, and they will make powerful additions to the leadership team,” said Ribeiro. ​“These additions will help rebuild trust and relationships. I have confidence that they will be able to reconnect our community and change the negative culture that might exist in the NHPD.”

Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker also both spoke at the event about the importance of rebuilding trust in the community.

“These leaders will help change the police culture to be what the community wants us to be. We’ve shown that here in New Haven, we don’t always need to be writing tickets, but we need to slow people down and stop cars. I know all of you personally, and I know all of you will help us continue on this delicate public safety journey and keep our city safe,” said Jacobson.

“You’ve all built up trust with the community through forming relationships with each call and each purchase of soccer cleats,” said Elicker. ​“The difference between all of you and the recruits sworn in two weeks ago is that they don’t know what they signed up for. You do. And you still stepped up to serve your city so that we can overcome the future challenges our city might face.”

Elicker administers the oath. From left: Caron, Pleckaitis, Agosto, Marcucio, Ettienne, and Zannelli.

The officers each had their badges pinned by family members. Their oaths were administered by Elicker.

New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle gave the event’s keynote address.

“I was a prosecutor here for 22 years, so it’s been an honor watching all of you grow during your careers with me,” said Doyle. ​“Law enforcement is changing with the times. I am confident this leadership group will continue to move us forward as a city.”

Who They Are

Ettienne with his family.

Zannelli and his family.

Ettienne joined the NHPD in 2001 and has served in a wide range of roles in the department. According to Jacobson, he immediately stood out as a leader after being nominated class leader by his peers at the academy. He then served as a patrol officer in Beaver Hill and Fair Haven. In 2008 he was promoted to detective and then in 2017 to sergeant. He was the supervising officer of the investigative services division.

“Bert doesn’t say much, but when he does everyone listens. He’s helped shepherd [investigative services] through a spike in crime during the pandemic. He’s the type of person that stepped up after he lost his sister [to a shooting homicide] and called her daughters his own,” said Jacobson.

Ettienne had his badge pinned by his daughter. During his remarks, he reflected on the sister he lost to gun violence in 2010 and the importance of taking a moment.

“Eleven years later, I still say to myself, ​‘I wish I took a moment,’” said Ettienne. ​“So I stand before you today to tell you to take a moment. Don’t wish to do it. Take a moment for your friends and family. Take a moment with your co-workers. Take a moment for New Haven, the community we serve and protect.”

Marcusio with his family.

Zannelli came to NHPD in 2008 and served as district manager of Fair Haven. His success in building community trust there helped boost a recent investigation into an officer’s abuse of sex workers. He became sergeant in 2013, lieutenant in 2017, and captain in 2021. He most recently oversaw internal affairs.

When Zanelli received his badge, a member of the crowd yelled out, ​“Never forget Fair Haven! We want to see you back here soon.”

Jacobson said that statement was representative of the work Zannelli had done in Fair Haven to build up a strong trust and relationship with the community.

“I’ve always thought that I always show up and have a strong work ethic, but then I met Dave,” said Jacobson. ​“He’s always there no matter what for his district and community.”

Marcucio joined the NHPD in 2004 and has served as a patrol officer, district manager, and currently the officer in charge of SWAT.

“We went through the academy during the same time, and I remember calling him up when I didn’t understand some things, and he would always set me straight,” said Jacobson.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to serve. I will be responsible for patrol as captain, and I hope to work on alleviating issues related to shortages while also setting a strong example for my officers and help encourage them to build trust with the community,” said Marcucio.

Agosto and family.

Agosto is the first Latino woman to be commissioned as lieutenant in NHPD’s history. She joined the force in 2001 and has spent much of her career working within the special victims unit. She became detective in 2008 and sergeant in 2017, supervising the special investigations, firearms, and domestic violence cases.

“She has seen all of the pain and suffering on special victims, but then goes to raise two beautiful children as well as having a husband who’s also an officer,” said Jacobson. ​“That’s extremely difficult. For me, that is the character I am looking for in a lieutenant.”

“I hope to be a role model to all the women who come after me, including my daughter. It is an honor to be the first Latina to reach this position. Leadership is learning is what I’ve learned in 21 years on the force, and I hope to keep learning and improving during my time as lieutenant,” said Agosto.

Caron is a Marine who served in uniform for six years and joined NHPD in 2014. He serves on the crisis intervention team.

Jacobson spoke of catching Caron ​“on more than one occasion working for free installing ring cameras for elderly Hill residents without putting in overtime slips, as well as an instance, one of only several that I know where, he bought cleats for a young man that was about to start practice and didn’t have cleats. That’s the type of policing we want in New Haven. So that’s the type of leader we want in New Haven,” said Jacobson.

Sgt. Pleckaitis Jr. with retired Sgt. Pleckaitis Sr.

Pleckaitis is born and bred in New Haven and Hamden. His father, John Pleckaitis, served as a police sergeant as well. The son started on the force in 2007, walking a beat in Dwight. He leads the hostage negotiation team.

“I hope to help pass on the information I have learned to new officers and help them build strong relationships with the community,” said Pleckaitis.