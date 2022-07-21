ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hottest day of week still yet to come; but is break in heat coming to Kansas City?

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Muhammed Sharif, 6, runs with Yasin Vahir, 6, not far behind through the water features at Dagg Park in Kansas City on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Temperatures are expected to reach record breaking levels over the upcoming weekend. Luke Johnson/ljohnson@kcstar.com

The hottest day of the week is still yet to come but the forecast is hinting that Kansas City could see a break from the heat, along with beneficial rain, by the end of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“Today through Saturday will not be pleasant, but there is a signal on the horizon for some rain to help us cool off next week ,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter.

But first, the metro area will have to deal with temperatures that will hover around 100 degrees over the next few days. A dry air mass over the region is expected to allow the dew point to dip to the upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

“So while it will be hot again today (Thursday), the lack of humidity will keep heat indices in check with readings near air temperature readings,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion .

But the dew points are expected to increase Friday afternoon, sending the heat index soaring to around 105 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Areas south of the Missouri River could see heat index readings around 107 degrees on Saturday, according to the weather service.

A change in weather pattern is expected as a cold front moves through the region on Sunday. Areas south of the front, however, could still see temperatures around 100 degrees while areas north of the front will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler.

Kansas City is currently enjoying a stretch of 1,469 days with temperatures below 100 degrees. The last time temperatures climbed to 100 degrees or above was on July 12, 2018, when temperatures reached 100, according to data from the NOAA’s Regional Climate Centers.

The next chance for beneficial rain comes late Sunday into Monday, with a couple more chances through Wednesday night, the weather service said.

