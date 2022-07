BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing a man at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol has been charged, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Police responded to the fire department on Lee Street at 5:50 p.m. Sunday. A man had walked to the station for help with a stab wound. Officers discovered the man had been stabbed while at the park.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO