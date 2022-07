HOUSTON - Monday, July 18 was the last day David Vercher saw his daughter, 31-year-old Shelby Vercher, alive. They met for coffee in a park that morning. "She said, Daddy, I gotta go over here and get my mail," says Vercher. "I'm going to get my stuff, and I'm going to West Oaks Hospital, then to Santa Maria. She never made it."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO