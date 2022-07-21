ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia 1-year-old dead, twin brother fighting for his life after being shot

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia twins became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night.

Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m.

Officers say they found two children who had been shot. Paramedics took both of them to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identified the child to WGXA as 1-year-old Markailey Ball.

Rooks identified the other victim as Markailey’s twin brother, who he says is “fighting for his life” in the hospital.

Investigators say they have identified persons of interest, but are not releasing details about them.

Details on what led up to the shooting have also not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Fort Valley police with their investigation.

Charline Thurman
5d ago

So heartbreaking!!! Prayers for all involved and a swift stiff punishment and justice for the little innocent life that was lost. Prayers for the other twin to make a full recovery

Glenda McCarty
5d ago

Send in prayers May the Lord bless this child and touch his little body and heal him in the name of Jesus. Also praying for parents of this children. I hope and pray that they find the person or persons who done this awful thing.

Candy Clarke Teague
5d ago

This just breaks my heart Prayers for the other baby the baby that past are with the Angels. So sad❤️❤️

