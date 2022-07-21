Georgia 1-year-old dead, twin brother fighting for his life after being shot

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia twins became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night.

Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m.

Officers say they found two children who had been shot. Paramedics took both of them to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identified the child to WGXA as 1-year-old Markailey Ball.

Rooks identified the other victim as Markailey’s twin brother, who he says is “fighting for his life” in the hospital.

Investigators say they have identified persons of interest, but are not releasing details about them.

Details on what led up to the shooting have also not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Fort Valley police with their investigation.

