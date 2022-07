The new pediatric audiology clinic in The Woodlands provides urgent followup care to infants who fail their newborn hearing screening. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) All Ears Listening and Learning Center's clinic opened June 1 at 4840 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands. The new pediatric audiology clinic will provide urgent followup care to infants who failed their newborn hearing screening test. The learning center provides listening and spoken language speech intervention as well as education to children who are deaf and hard-of-hearing. According to a news release, children from birth to elementary school age are taught by speech language pathologists at the facility to help close the gap in literacy, inclusion, spoken language and social-emotional development between them and their hearing peers. 936-251-3021. www.allearscenter.org.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO