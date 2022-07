This weeks blogs is all about bears! Not going to spoil more, just read on. It was bittersweet. On the one hand, I loved the high mountains, the most beautiful views every day. On the other hand, my body was getting tired after so many days of high attitude and climbing. I definitely lost weight and started to feel it in my energy level (need more Nutella!) Also, I’m very ready to get rid of the bear canister! Coming down from Senora pass I took my time and kept looking over my shoulder. The last views of the majestic peaks. I hiked through it all! Suddenly I feel goosebumps all over my skin and I’m not even cold. Definitely will miss the high Sierra!

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO