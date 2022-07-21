ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top247 OL Olaus Alinen set to commit Friday on CBSSports HQ

By Brian Dohn
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop247 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
247Sports

Jackson State football: Travis Hunter opens up on being a trailblazer for top recruits considering HBCUs

Coming out of high school, Travis Hunter had a No. 1 next to his name looking at his national, positional or state-wide recruiting ranking. But instead of sticking to his initial commitment to Florida State, Hunter chose to join the Jackson State Tigers and be a trailblazer for high-level prospects considering Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbssports#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Cbssports Hq
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Kansas Reportedly Makes Surprising Move With Bill Self

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and a top assistant off the recruiting trail this month. July, the most important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs, did not feature Self and his top assistant on the trail. "Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Horns Down: ESPN no longer thinks Arch Manning is perfect

ESPN no longer sees Texas football commit Arch Manning as the perfect quarterback prospect. ESPN felt like destroying something beautiful, by killing Arch Manning‘s perfect recruiting ranking. Manning committed to the Texas football program on June 23 over Alabama and Georgia. The New Orleans native and Isidore Newman standout...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian trusting his gut in Texas quarterback battle between Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers

With Texas reporting for preseason practice during the first week of August, the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual convention in San Antonio afforded head coach Steve Sarkisian one of his last opportunities to discuss the program’s ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers before the rubber meets the road. Sarkisian echoed what he said at Big 12 Media Days regarding his timeline for naming a starter ahead of the season opener with Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 and while he doesn’t think it’ll take him as long as it did to raise Card’s hand at the end of last offseason's duel with Casey Thompson, Sarkisian doesn’t have a firm timetable on when he’s going to make the call.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

4-star EDGE Dylan Gooden announces top four

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star EDGE Dylan Gooden will be deciding between Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He announced the news over social media on Sunday and will be committing on Aug. 9. The 6-foot-4.5, 200 pound pass rusher is ranked as the No. 239 overall prospect and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
354K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy