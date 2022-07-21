Top247 OL Olaus Alinen set to commit Friday on CBSSports HQ

With Texas reporting for preseason practice during the first week of August, the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual convention in San Antonio afforded head coach Steve Sarkisian one of his last opportunities to discuss the program’s ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers before the rubber meets the road. Sarkisian echoed what he said at Big 12 Media Days regarding his timeline for naming a starter ahead of the season opener with Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 and while he doesn’t think it’ll take him as long as it did to raise Card’s hand at the end of last offseason's duel with Casey Thompson, Sarkisian doesn’t have a firm timetable on when he’s going to make the call.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO