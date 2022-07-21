ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, VT

Vanguard Renewables acquired by BlackRock

vermontbiz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanguard Renewables is the owner and operator of the largest anaerobic digester in the Northeast, located on the Goodrich Family Dairy Farm in Salisbury, Vermont. (Photo: Business Wire) Vermont Business Magazine Vanguard Renewables, a U.S. leader in organics-to-renewable energy, today announced that a fund managed by BlackRock Real Assets...

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
NEVADA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

'Regenerative' Farming: AOC's Over-hyped Climate Change Solution

Politicians have a complicated relationship with science. When they think the evidence comports with their political goals, they love scientists and the work that they do. However, when their ideology clashes with the data, our representatives twist themselves in knots to avoid conforming their views to the facts. Case in point, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the following comments about regenerative agriculture on July 20:
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy