Waterbury, CT

18-year-old shot, killed in Waterbury

By Samantha Stewart
 5 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police officers are investigating a fatal shooting in which one man died on Thursday morning.

Just after 12 a.m. on Thursday, Waterbury police responded to a call on Willow Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found evidence of gunfire, as well as a male victim who suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The victim was an 18-year-old from Waterbury, according to police reports. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medical professionals at around 12:15 a.m. Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

The Waterbury Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

