ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix's The School for Good and Evil Poster Released

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix just revealed a poster for The School of Good and Evil. In the gorgeous image, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso all sit front and center. Each actor is adorned with phenomenal costuming. The School of Good and Evil is really selling that fantastical vibe with...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

David Warner, Star of Titanic, Tron, Star Trek, and The Omen, Dies at 80

David Warner, the British actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Titanic and The Omen, has died of cancer-related illness at age 80. Warner's family reported the news "with an overwhelmingly heavy hart," according to The Guardian. The family's statement reads, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It to Beaver Star, Dies at 77

UPDATE: TMZ brings word that the post has now been deleted and that Dow's management confirms he's still alive. CBS News brings word directly from Dow's wife Lauren Dow, that the actor is still alive for the time being. Our original story follows. Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Anne Caruso
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Sofia Wylie
ComicBook

Leave It To Beaver Star Tony Dow Reportedly Still Alive, Despite Initial Reports of His Death

Earlier today came word that star Tony Dow, best known for playing Wally Cleaver on the beloved sitcom Leave it to Beaver, had passed away after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The news of Dow's death was revealed on his Official Facebook Page, where they wrote that he passed away this morning. In the wake of that post however it has been revealed that Dow has not actually passed away. TMZ brings word that the post has now been deleted and that Dow's management confirms he's still alive. CBS News brings word directly from Dow's wife Lauren Dow, that the actor is still alive for the time being.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Isle of the Dead Announces New Cast Members

AMC has announced new cast members joining Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Isle of the Dead. During the final series panel for Season 11 of The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple teased some of the new characters set to cross paths with frenemies Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan). The first season of the spinoff series, which recently started filming in New Jersey, follows Maggie and Negan as they travel together into post-apocalyptic New York following the series finale of The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: How Many Ultra Instinct Forms Are There?

Dragon Ball Super has unleashed another new variation of Goku's Ultra Instinct form with the newest chapter of the series, and this has raised a big question. Just how many Ultra instinct forms does Goku have at his disposal right now? When Ultra Instinct was first introduced during Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power, it immediately sparked all kinds of theories about whether or not it brought Goku to the proper level of gods. But as the manga continued the story beyond the anime, there were all sorts of wrinkles and other variations introduced to the power and Goku's control over it.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Poster Released

The Dragon Prince is getting ready to make its return to Netflix for the highly anticipated fourth season, and the series has released its first poster to help celebrate! Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series wrapped up its third season with the announcement that the franchise would be returning not just with a fourth season, but has been locked in with a full seven season order with Netflix. This will allow the team behind the series to fully flesh out their seven planned sagas, but there are still a number of mysteries as to what we can expect to see from this new era of the franchise.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Brie Larson Gives Thumbs Up in Fast X Set Photos

Production is currently underway on Fast X, the tenth and penultimate main installment within the Fast & Furious action franchise. The film is bringing a surprising mix of new and returning performers along for the live, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson being among the latter category. Larson has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the film, and while we wait to find out more about her character, she has at least taken to social media to share some delightful behind-the-scenes photos. The latest arrived on Tuesday, showing Larson giving a thumbs up while sitting on the ground during rehearsals, after a production assistant asked if she needed another tea.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Protectors of Wakanda Gets Brand New Release Date

Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual is now releasing on September 20th. Marvel announced the swap today and Black Panther fans can't wait. On the heels of that emotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, interest in the Dora Milaje will only increase. November 11th is fast approaching and people will be looking for any tidbits about the world of Wakanda. Karma Horne is digging into the history of the Dora Milaje. In the comics, there was some real space to imagine their future. However, not a lot of writers have spent time ruminating on what this group of elite warriors would look like in everyday practice. Inside the book, there are entries from General Okoye, Princess Shuri, and Queen Mother Ramonda. Strategies, weapons, and combat training all come into focus. It will be a fascinating read. Check out more about it down below as Horne spoke to The Root.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Shares Important Update on Hiatus

Hunter x Hunter's creator has been working hard on bringing the series back from its longest hiatus yet, and the creator himself has shared an important update about the series' potential return. The long running action series has been in the midst of a several year break, and fans were ready to wait as long as it took for the franchise to return. It was then surprisingly announced earlier this year that series creator Yoshihiro Togashi not only opened a Twitter account, but revealed he was actively working on the series' return. Now fans have gotten one of the most promising updates on its return yet.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Resurrection Filmmaker Andrew Semans on the Powerhouse Performance of Rebecca Hall in His New Thriller

In addition to the Sundance Film Festival being one of the first major film festivals of a given year, it's also known to highlight compelling and unconventional experiences, especially in the world of horror. Arguably one of this year's most talked-about genre films from this year's festival was Resurrection, writer/director Andrew Semans' sophomore effort. Thanks to an electrifying performance by Rebecca Hall, the film is sure to end up on many critics end-of-year lists of best thrillers. Resurrection will be released by IFC Films in theaters on July 29th and On Demand on August 5th. Shudder will be the exclusive streaming home in November.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pedro Pascal Addresses if the Mandalorian Will Take on Leadership Role in Season 3

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is easily one of the most highly-anticipated projects in all of Star Wars – with good reason. After two groundbreaking seasons, we got a brief "changing-of-the-guard" prologue to The Mandalorian Season 3, via The Book of Boba Fett limited series. BoBF showed us how Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin learns that the Darksaber he won from Moff Gideon in battle is more of a burden than he ever could've imagined.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Kyoto Animation: Shoko Ikeda's Family Remembers the Artist in New Video

Three years ago, the anime industry was left stunned after an arsonist targeted Kyoto Animation. The beloved studio lost more than 30 employees to the attack while dozens more were left injured. Over the last few years, memorials for the arson victims have grown as their loved ones pay tribute to what they lost. The family of Shoko Ikeda is no different, and her husband opened up about the loss in a new interview with NHK.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nana Creator Addresses the Series' Ongoing Hiatus

When it comes to classic manga, it is hard to find a recommendation list without Nana near the top. The hit manga made its debut in 2000 to rave reviews, and creator Ai Yazawa wove a careful tale filled with sex, music, and romance as the years went on. These days, the series lives in hiatus as Yazawa stopped working on the title years ago, and they just addressed the break in a recent interview.
COMICS
ComicBook

Daredevil: Born Again's 18-Episode Order May Change the MCU Forever

It's been pretty evident since the events Spider-Man: No Way Home that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would have an extended role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the character will appear at some point during the courtroom comedy. But that's not all — the character is reportedly appearing in Echo next summer and a year from then will appear in his own self-titled series, Daredevil: Born Again.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil Fans Hope Born Again Will Be TV-MA on Disney+

The minds at Marvel are actively working on are bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Though the confirmation of the show itself was some of the biggest news to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans are hoping to see the series carry a similar to tone to the Netflix series before it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Adult Swim Cancels Three Busy Debras After Two Seasons

An adult swim live-action favorite isn't coming back for Season 3. The network announced that Three Busy Debras would be bowing out after Season 2. The wild show was created by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha. It followed three ladies named Debra who got into wild hijinks in the sleepy town of Lemoncurd. Praised for its offbeat humor and surreal takes on genre episodes, the series ran for two years. All of Three Busy Debras is available to stream on HBO Max and the adult swim app. On Twitter, Honig, Stonoha, and Jouhari thanked the fans for an incredible ride. (They also included some fun nods to the continuity of the series and asked fans to toast to the show with a traditional milk with lemon wedge.) Check out the message down below!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy