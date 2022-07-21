Sixers Announce Plans to Build a New Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers’ quest to find a new arena continues this offseason. Just last year, the Sixers proposed the idea of building a new arena in Penn’s Landing.

After not getting the green light to do so, the Sixers moved on and worked on another proposal. On Thursday morning, the team announced that they are developing a new project and pursuing a privately-funded development in the fashion district.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community,” said Sixers’ Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris via press release. “That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the City and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity, and accessibility."

The Sixers have called the Wells Fargo Center home since it opened as the CoreStates Center in 1996. At the time, the Sixers were under the same ownership as the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

In 2011, that all changed. When the Sixers went up for sale, Josh Harris and David Blitzer purchased the organization and started a new era with the team.

Now, Harris, Blitzer, and the Sixers are looking for a way to get Philadelphia’s pro basketball team its own home. And if all goes to plan, the Sixers could bid farewell to the Wells Fargo Center by the 2031-2032 NBA season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

