ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers Announce Plans to Build a New Arena

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118SDM_0gnaxYmx00

The Philadelphia 76ers’ quest to find a new arena continues this offseason. Just last year, the Sixers proposed the idea of building a new arena in Penn’s Landing.

After not getting the green light to do so, the Sixers moved on and worked on another proposal. On Thursday morning, the team announced that they are developing a new project and pursuing a privately-funded development in the fashion district.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community,” said Sixers’ Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris via press release. “That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the City and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity, and accessibility."

The Sixers have called the Wells Fargo Center home since it opened as the CoreStates Center in 1996. At the time, the Sixers were under the same ownership as the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

In 2011, that all changed. When the Sixers went up for sale, Josh Harris and David Blitzer purchased the organization and started a new era with the team.

Now, Harris, Blitzer, and the Sixers are looking for a way to get Philadelphia’s pro basketball team its own home. And if all goes to plan, the Sixers could bid farewell to the Wells Fargo Center by the 2031-2032 NBA season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

On the Radar: As the 2022 NBA Draft approached, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was rumored to have his eyes on Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the Sixers attempted to gain Gordon through the trade market, Morey was ultimately unsuccessful. While the 76ers couldn’t land Gordon back in June, reports indicate that they are still trying to make something work with the Rockets to get the former Sixth Man of the Year in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Morris Wants to Come Home: NBA veteran Markieff Morris never shied away from expressing love for his hometown Philadelphia. While Morris never played basketball professionally in the City of Brotherly Love, he recently revealed that he would like to make that dream become a reality, and he’s wanted to play for the Sixers for quite a while now. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All 76ers

Scottie Barnes Refuses to Play With Joel Embiid on NBA 2K

With the 2022 NBA offseason still in effect, players have a lot more free time on their hands. Therefore, they tend to take up other hobbies, and sometimes they are related to the game of basketball. For Toronto Raptors standout Scottie Barnes, he’s spent time streaming himself playing video games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
All 76ers

Have Sixers Shown Interest in Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell?

The Utah Jazz are turning a critical page this offseason. When the 2022-2023 NBA season begins, the Jazz will play without their now-former star center Rudy Gobert for the first time since 2013. After another disappointing playoff run, Utah looked to shake things up in the offseason. With a substantial...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

Could Paul Reed Fill Sixers' Center Gap?

The Philadelphia 76ers have been quick to bolster their guards and forwards during the offseason, with players like De'Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, and Trevelin Queen being brought in. One position Daryl Morey and the Sixers' Front Office have yet to fill is center. Granted the Sixers do have the MVP...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

Should the Sixers Consider Tyrese Maxey Untouchable?

After being featured several times in mock trades at the deadline when Philadelphia was trying to ship out Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey seemed to carve himself a spot in the Wells Fargo Season for years to come. Maxey did so by having himself a breakout second...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy