Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to the NFL. The current Michigan Head Coach spent time as a coach in the NFL from 2002 to 2014. He was most known for his time as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. During his four years at the helm, the 49ers went 44-19-1. They made the playoffs in three of the four seasons and were the NFC champions in 2012. Harbaugh inked a lucrative deal to coach at Michigan following his time in San Franciso and has been with the school ever since.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 27 MINUTES AGO