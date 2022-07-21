Heat Advisory issued for Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARLOTTE AND CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Saxe to near Mt Laurel to near Turbeville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Boston Halifax Redoak Clover Turbeville Scottsburg and Cluster Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO