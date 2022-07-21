ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Heat Advisory issued for Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, City of Danville, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Charlotte; City of Danville; Halifax; Pittsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CHARLOTTE...SOUTHEASTERN PITTSYLVANIA AND HALIFAX COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF DANVILLE At 458 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nathalie to near Halifax to Danville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville South Boston Halifax Redoak Clover Turbeville and Ingram. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARLOTTE AND CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Saxe to near Mt Laurel to near Turbeville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Boston Halifax Redoak Clover Turbeville Scottsburg and Cluster Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Northampton County through 600 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Gwynn, or 12 miles east of Mathews, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nassawadox, Cheriton, Willis Wharf, Eastville, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Machipongo, Wardtown, Franktown, Simpkins, Oyster and Smith Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlotte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLOTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA

