Heat Advisory issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mecklenburg, Prince Edward, Lunenburg, Nottoway, west central Dinwiddie, southwestern Amelia and western Brunswick Counties through 630 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Prospect to near Wylliesburg to near Virgilina. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Farmville, South Hill, Blackstone, Chase City, Crewe, Victoria, Kenbridge, Brodnax, Mannboro, Hampden Sydney, Hampden Sydney College, Longwood University, Amelia Courthouse, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Clarksville, La Crosse, Burkeville, Boydton and Alberta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

AMELIA COUNTY, VA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO