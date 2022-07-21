Heat Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Northampton County through 600 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Gwynn, or 12 miles east of Mathews, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nassawadox, Cheriton, Willis Wharf, Eastville, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Machipongo, Wardtown, Franktown, Simpkins, Oyster and Smith Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO