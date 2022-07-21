ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chesapeake, Gloucester, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mecklenburg, Prince Edward, Lunenburg, Nottoway, west central Dinwiddie, southwestern Amelia and western Brunswick Counties through 630 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Prospect to near Wylliesburg to near Virgilina. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Farmville, South Hill, Blackstone, Chase City, Crewe, Victoria, Kenbridge, Brodnax, Mannboro, Hampden Sydney, Hampden Sydney College, Longwood University, Amelia Courthouse, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Clarksville, La Crosse, Burkeville, Boydton and Alberta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Northampton County through 600 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Gwynn, or 12 miles east of Mathews, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nassawadox, Cheriton, Willis Wharf, Eastville, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Machipongo, Wardtown, Franktown, Simpkins, Oyster and Smith Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

