Lafayette, IN

Man jumps through second-floor window of burning home to save 6-year-old trapped inside

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana man who ran into a burning home and saved five people, including a 6-year-old girl with whom he jumped out of a second-floor window, says he's no hero, and that the serious injuries he suffered were "all worth it." Nick Bostic, 25, of Lafayette, was driving early...

one uup
5d ago

This is what the GoFundMe should be for, he deserve it.. He did something not a lot of people would think twice too do.. They would be recording it on their phones why people die.. We need more people like him in this world.. Thank you sir. The Lord has blessed him.. ❤️❤️

47
Lisa Reimers
5d ago

This young man is a hero! He's quite brave and I'm so happy for that family. If not for him, this would've been a much different story

73
Kyle Royer
5d ago

Well done sir. A truly remarkable and brave thing. A family lives to the story because of your heroism. Well done sir. 👏

85
 

