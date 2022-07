Solana blockchain has landed in a narrow consolidation zone with prices failing to breach important resistance levels based on its price action. In the current crypto market, real-life use cases of smart contracts are increasing in DeFi and dApps, with the majority using ETH’s smart contracts. While Ethereum has widely advertised its plans to shift toward Proof of Stake and increase its tractions speeds with lower gas fees, it’s far-fetched and might get delayed as the project is quite behind its scheduled roadmap.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO