SEEN HER? 12-Year-Old Mercer County Girl Reported Missing

Dakota Mims Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Mercer County.

Dakota Mims was last seen near Allison Avenue on Wednesday, July 20 around 10:30 a.m., Ewing Police said.

Mims stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, police said.

Mims has black hair with a brown stripe in a ponytail, according to police.

Anyone with information about Mims’ whereabouts is urged to contact Ewing Police at (609) 882-1313 or call 911 immediately.

