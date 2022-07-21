ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

SEEN HER? 12-Year-Old Mercer County Girl Reported Missing

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ma3nP_0gnaxCcD00
Dakota Mims Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Mercer County.

Dakota Mims was last seen near Allison Avenue on Wednesday, July 20 around 10:30 a.m., Ewing Police said.

Mims stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, police said.

Mims has black hair with a brown stripe in a ponytail, according to police.

Anyone with information about Mims’ whereabouts is urged to contact Ewing Police at (609) 882-1313 or call 911 immediately.

Comments / 7

Guest
5d ago

Please talk with your young children about the dangers of these streets. There are services for those who need it

Reply(1)
4
