SEEN HER? 12-Year-Old Mercer County Girl Reported Missing
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Mercer County.
Dakota Mims was last seen near Allison Avenue on Wednesday, July 20 around 10:30 a.m., Ewing Police said.
Mims stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, police said.
Mims has black hair with a brown stripe in a ponytail, according to police.
Anyone with information about Mims’ whereabouts is urged to contact Ewing Police at (609) 882-1313 or call 911 immediately.
