Bradford, PA

Sixth Alleged Victim Comes Forward in Carpenter Case

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sixth victim has come forward in the case of a Bradford man accused of sexual assaults of juveniles going...

