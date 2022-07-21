Sixth Alleged Victim Comes Forward in Carpenter Case

A several-months-long investigation into illegal drugs has led to four arrests in the city of Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed search warrants at 850 and 854 Prendergast Avenue around 4:30 pm on Monday. A search of 854 Prendergast revealed a quantity of 53 grams of fentanyl, 41 grams of meth, 30 units of LSD, mushrooms, suboxone, cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cash, a switchblade knife, a 12 gauge shotgun and a bullet resistant vest. Police arrested 21-year-old Austin Weatherby, charging him with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. 23-year-old Cora Waddington was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. 39-year-old Corinna McCreary was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th (4 counts) and 21-year-old Dalton Nuse charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th. All four were transported to the City Jail to await arraignment. At the same time, the Jamestown SWAT Team executed the search warrant at 850 Prendergast and found nobody inside. However, investigators located a quantity of fentanyl and cash inside.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO