His name is unknown to most, but few have done more for higher education than the late Claiborne Pell, a six-term senator from Rhode Island. It was Pell who sponsored a 1972 bill that reformed the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant, which provides financial aid to American college students. Eight years later, the grant was given Pell’s name in honor of his work in making higher learning accessible to everyone.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO