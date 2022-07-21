ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy, NY

Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in...

chautauquatoday.com

Gowanda woman charged in Cattaraugus County robbery

A Gowanda woman is facing a charge of 1st-degree robbery after she allegedly forcibly stole money from a cashier at a business in the village last Wednesday. 26-year-old Breanna Hall was allegedly armed with a knife during the incident at Honk's Grape and Grain on Jamestown Street. There were no injuries reported. Hall was arrested after an investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Gowanda Police Department. She was arraigned in Persia Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail with cash bail or secured bond.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Arrested for Assault in South Valley Domestic Incident

A Jamestown man was arrested on a charge stemming from a domestic incident in Cattaraugus County on Saturday. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Jeremy Ramsey had fled the scene of the incident on Bragg Road in the Town of South Valley before deputies arrived. Ramsey was later located by Jamestown Police in the city, and he was turned over to the Sheriff's Office. Ramsey was charged with 3rd-degree assault and was later released with an appearance ticket for South Valley Town Court.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Arkwright Woman Facing Larceny, Criminal Contempt and Impaired Driving Charges

An Arkwright woman was arrested on several charges following an investigation into a report of a person trying to steal property last Thursday at an address in the Town of Arkwright. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies found that 55-year-old Ida Weber-Smith allegedly stole property and violated an order of protection. Deputies say Weber-Smith was located a short distance away and was speeding and driving recklessly before they were able to stop her. Further investigation determined that Weber-Smith was allegedly impaired by drugs while driving. She was taken into custody and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of petit larceny, 2nd-degree criminal contempt, DWI, DWAI, reckless driving, and speeding. State Police assisted with the investigation.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Several Arrested Following Illegal Drug Sweep On Jamestown’s Northside

JAMESTOWN – A sweep for illegal drugs on Jamestown’s northside has resulted in several arrests. Jamestown Police executed two search warrants at 850 and 854 Prendergast Avenue as part of a several-months-long narcotics investigation on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the drug raid, officers recovered 53 grams...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Drug raids lead to four arrests in Jamestown

A several-months-long investigation into illegal drugs has led to four arrests in the city of Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed search warrants at 850 and 854 Prendergast Avenue around 4:30 pm on Monday. A search of 854 Prendergast revealed a quantity of 53 grams of fentanyl, 41 grams of meth, 30 units of LSD, mushrooms, suboxone, cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cash, a switchblade knife, a 12 gauge shotgun and a bullet resistant vest. Police arrested 21-year-old Austin Weatherby, charging him with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. 23-year-old Cora Waddington was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. 39-year-old Corinna McCreary was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th (4 counts) and 21-year-old Dalton Nuse charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th. All four were transported to the City Jail to await arraignment. At the same time, the Jamestown SWAT Team executed the search warrant at 850 Prendergast and found nobody inside. However, investigators located a quantity of fentanyl and cash inside.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested for fighting with minors at County Fair

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested for engaging in a fight with several minors at the Chautauqua County Fair on Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s office says at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Deputies assigned to the fair responded to a fight on the premises. After an investigation it was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Jailed Following Fight At Chautauqua County Fair

DUNKIRK – Two men are behind bars following a fight at the Chautauqua County Fair. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with Dunkirk Police responded to the County Fairgrounds over the weekend for a reported fight. Following an investigation, deputies alleged that 22-year-old Hunter Evans,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown woman arrested for driving on drugs

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman was arrested on Friday for driving on drugs with an infant in the car. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s stopped a vehicle on Rt. 60 in the Town of Ellicott at 12:54 p.m. 35-year-old Brandi C. Bartlow was found to be driving while impaired by drugs with her infant child in the vehicle.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTAJ

Troopers: 2020 Elk County camp burglary solved after DNA links woman

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman’s strands of hair and current DNA technology would be the reason why Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against her two years after she burglarized an Elk County camp. According to state police out of Ridgway, Tori Shaffer, 25, of DuBois faces burglary charges after two strands of reddish-brown […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown woman arrested for violating Leandra's law

A Jamestown woman is facing a felony charge after she was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs and had an infant child in her vehicle. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow for an equipment violation Friday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Further investigation led to charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, broken windshield, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance. Bartlow was processed and later held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment. She will appear in Ellicott Court to answer the charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two men charged after fight at fairgrounds Sunday evening

Two north county men are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fight Sunday evening at the Chautauqua County fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and an investigation determined that 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton and 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with several minors. Both Evans and Kelly were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the 2nd degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Popculture

TV Anchor Facing Felony Charges, Allegedly Faked Stalking Threats

An Erie, Pennsylvania news anchor and producer told police in April she was being harassed by a stalker. Two months later, Pennsylvania State Police say Haley Potter, 24, fabricated the entire story. The Erie News Now journalist is facing multiple felony counts, including identity theft, fraud, and forgery. Potter was arraigned on July 11.
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

GoFundMe arranged for man injured in motorcycle accident

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A GoFundMe has been arranged for an Amherst man in the hospital at ECMC following a motorcycle crash. On July 10, 26-year-old Mitchell T. Filippi was involved in a motorcycle accident and was airlifted to ECMC, his brother Collin said. On July 10, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle accident on Thrall Rd. in Cambria involving a 26-year-old who was airlifted to ECMC.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Impaired With An Infant In Her Car

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving while impaired by drugs an infant in her car. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow was pulled over last Friday on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott for an “equipment violation.”. After speaking...
JAMESTOWN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged with DWI after crash in Hanover

A Jamestown man is facing several charges, including DWI, after a crash in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 am Saturday. An investigation found that 51-year-old Shawn Simpson was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Simpson was charged with felony DWI, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, moving rom lane unsafely, and improper U-turn. Simpson was released with uniform traffic tickets and will return back to the Town of Hanover Court at a later date to answer to his charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Charged In Burglary On Jamestown’s Westside

JAMESTOWN – Two people are facing charges connected to a burglary on Jamestown’s westside. City of Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress involving a handgun last Thursday just before 6 p.m. A short distance away from the scene, officers located one suspect, later identified as Dakota...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for selling heroin

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court for selling heroin. Alberto Arroyo-Amaro, 24, of Erie has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. On Aug. 22, 2018, Arroyo-Amaro was involved in the sale of 41.91 grams of heroin, a news release from the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
ERIE, PA

