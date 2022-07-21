Blaze Breaks Out At Restaurant, Spreads To Row Of Other Businesses In Merrick

Several businesses were damaged on Long Island after a fire started in the kitchen of a restaurant in Merrick. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fire that started in the kitchen of a Long Island restaurant quickly moved to five other businesses and caused homes in the vicinity to be evacuated.

The fire took place in Merrick around 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 20.

Responders rushed to the scene at Fuji Seoul Restaurant at 151 Merrick Ave.

The Merrick Fire Department, assisted by the Roosevelt, Wantagh, and Freeport fire departments, responded to assist in extinguishing the fire, said the Nassau County Police.

Approximately five businesses were affected by the fire and homes in the vicinity were evacuated for precautionary reasons, police said.

One firefighter was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for a minor injury.

Detectives have deemed the fire non-suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.