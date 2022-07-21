ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Airbnb co-founder Gebbia steps back from full-time operating role

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XP2od_0gnatGib00

July 21 (Reuters) - Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia has decided to step back from his "full-time operating role" at the vacation rental firm to focus on his family and documentary filmmaking, he said in a note to employees on Thursday.

The company, founded in 2007 by Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Gebbia, is now worth $69 billion in market value and has more than four million hosts renting out their properties across the globe on its platform.

Gebbia said he would continue serving on the board of Airbnb as well as non-profit Airbnb.org and also take on a new role as adviser. (https://bit.ly/3v52vql)

He also said he would focus on a product complementary to Airbnb, but did not provide details.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks fall, bonds rise as investors look for safety

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell and U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday as investors grappled, a day before a likely Federal Reserve rate hike, with growing economic concerns after retail giant Walmart's profit warning and signs of a looming gas supply crisis in Europe.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
Person
Nathan Blecharczyk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Org
Reuters

Walmart's Mexico unit reports 12% jump in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Tuesday said its second-quarter net profit rose 11.55% from the year-earlier period, citing "sustainable growth" across all regions and outdoing analyst expectations at a time of swelling inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Michelin's net profit hit by Russia exit, but guidance confirmed

July 26 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday posted half-year sales up 18.7%, but said the suspension of its operations in Russia hit net profit. The first Western tyre maker to enter Russia in 2004, Michelin decided to hand over its activities there to a new entity under local management by the end of the year, after it said it became impossible to resume output amid growing supply chain problems resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's Fincantieri reports 16% growth in H1 revenues

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) reported on Tuesday 16% growth in revenues to 3.5 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in the first half of this year compared with the year-ago period, driven by a strong performance of the Equipment, Systems and Services division.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

509K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy