VP Kamala Harris pens letter to Gov. Tim Walz, touting federal internet service program

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to get out the word that there are hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are eligible for a federal high-speed internet program.

In the letter, Harris talks about the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For eligible households, the program gives discounts of up to $30 per month for internet bills or $75 for households on tribal lands. There's also a one-time $100 discount on purchases of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

"To lower the cost of internet further, our Administration secured commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP. As a result, millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime," Harris said.

Harris says that, based on the latest data, there are around 607,000 eligible Minnesotans who have not yet claimed their ACP benefit.

For more information on eligibility, finding the right plan and signing up, go to GetInternet.gov.

swampdonkie
5d ago

it says. "hey bigfella, I'll be over around midnight to get this all worked". wink wink.

Reply
20
Lynn Favre
4d ago

another way for the government to keep you in check. another government run program. just say NO NO NO

Reply
3
 

