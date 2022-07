Lee Luft is a former three-term Kewaunee County supervisor and a longtime businessman who now is retired and lives in Green Bay. He has been actively involved in the ongoing water quality issues in northeast Wisconsin and has helped spread the word about the ongoing problem with PFAS, the "forever" chemicals that are bedeviling all too much of the state's water resources. He was once a Republican, but grew disenchanted with the Scott Walker administration's lack of response to the area's water problems and the reluctance to hold the massive CAFO farming operations accountable.

