During Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel, the cast and director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania went on stage to discuss the film and showed exclusive footage to the crowd. Kathryn Newton also made her formal introduction as the new Cassie Lang, who is expected to have a major role in the film and fans are speculating that she will also be part of the set-up leading to the Young Avengers.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO