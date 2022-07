The character of Daredevil has had quite the journey since the turn of the millennium, but Kevin Feige finally confirmed he will well and truly become part of the MCU moving forward, and he will have Spider-Man to help him out, too. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel boss Feige revealed that MCU characters Daredevil and Spider-Man will be the key to the street-level action in the comic book movie world.

