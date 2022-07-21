ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinda, CA

Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0gnarFuI00
Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, a man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Orinda. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 24, between Camino Pablo and the St. Stephens off-ramp [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Sausalito (Sausalito, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Sausalito (Sausalito, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic collision Saturday evening in Sausalito. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of U.S. Highway 101 south of the Rodeo Exit, near the Robin Williams Tunnel in response to a single-vehicle crash [...]
SAUSALITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Orinda, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Orinda, CA
Accidents
City
Orinda, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)

Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported after a crash Monday morning in San Jose involving an overturned tractor trailer. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at about 9:23 a.m. on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 [...]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brazen shootout in the Mission District left multiple homes, cars and a school riddled with bullet holes and abruptly woke neighbors early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:23 am near 25th and Utah Streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Officers say more than 100 rounds were fired and dozens of shell casings were found on the street.Neighbors told KPIX some of the gunfire was so loud that it sent them ducking for cover inside their homes. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
news24-680.com

High-Speed Pursuit From Moraga, Through Orinda Monday

Locals may have noticed another high-speed pursuit from Moraga out Moraga Way through Orinda Monday afternoon, Moraga PD on the tail of individuals in a car spotted at the Moraga Service Center. The incident, reported at approximately 1:22 p.m., kicked off when officers spotted a black Ford Taurus with a...
ORINDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in Hayward car crash

Hayward police say they responded to a single-car crash involving a pedestrian near Tennyson Road and Dickens Ave. on Saturday. Officers say the pedestrian, a 45-year-old male was hit by the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained on the. scene and was...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Another wildfire fire in Marin City

Saved: On July 5, a surfer by the name of Adam was surfing near South Beach in Point Reyes when he was struck in the head by his board after a fall. Adam was knocked unconscious in the water. Witnesses and some of his fellow surfers pulled him from the water and found Adam unconscious and not breathing. He’d been in the water for almost 5 minutes before being located. A bystander, Cameron, called 911 and for the next 15 minutes was coached by our 911 Dispatcher Sarah Van Guilder on providing CPR and rescue breathing on Adam. With the collaboration of everyone involved, Adam coughed up the water in his lungs and regained consciousness. Adam was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations where he received additional care.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy