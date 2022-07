AKRON, Ohio — Despite a rainy championship race day, the 84th All-American Soap Box Derby wrapped up a week of competitions over the weekend, crowning a number of winners. Each year, boys and girls from 7 to 20 years old come to Akron after winning races in their hometowns to race down the famous 989-foot track at Derby Downs. Rally races are offered for those who accumulate points competing in rallies around the U.S. throughout the year.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO