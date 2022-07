With less than 100 days until Halloween one of the biggest Halloween stores announced its new location in Quincy. Last year the Halloween store was located inside the Quincy Town Center in the former Dress Barn store. Just announced on the Spirit Halloween "find a store" page, that they have found a new one for 2022. They will be located in the former Petco store located at 405 North 32rd Street. It looks like too, according to the website, they plan on opening on August 19.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO