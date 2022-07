Ribbon-Cutting to Mark Completion of 16-Year Preservation Mission. With some fanfare and a ribbon cutting, Wharton Borough will officially complete a 16-year mission to restore one of the most remarkably preserved and unique sections of the famous Morris Canal – and of course, the festivities will be held at the 47th Annual “Canal Day Music & Craft Festival” in Wharton Borough on Aug. 20.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO