Tom Cruise will reportedly get at least $100 million for 'Top Gun: Maverick' — one of the biggest paydays for an actor ever

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount.
  • Tom Cruise is set to earn $100 million or more for "Top Gun: Maverick," according to Variety.
  • Cruise has a backend deal in which he earns a portion of the movie's box office.
  • "Maverick" has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, including $620 million in the US.

