Public Safety

Puerto Rico police say Ricky Martin's nephew got death threats not to appear at the singer's restraining order hearing

By Haven Orecchio-Egresitz,Paola Rosa-Aquino,Azmi Haroun
 5 days ago

A police spokesperson told The Associated Press authorities were unable to locate Martin.

  • Ricky Martin's nephew got death threats not to appear at a Puerto Rico court hearing.
  • Martin was issued a restraining order after an unnamed person claimed he stalked him after break-up.
  • Martin's lawyers say that the accuser is his 21-year-old nephew, and deny the allegations.

Puerto Rico police say that Ricky Martin's nephew received death threats ahead of the singer's court hearing on a restraining order.

Martin's nephew filed a complaint with police after he received two intimidating phone calls on Tuesday night, according to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día. According to the complaint , the alleged victim told police he answered a phone call from a Canadian area code at 9:05 p.m. and heard a man's voice say "If you speak at the hearing, we'll kill you."

One minute later, he received another phone call from a New York number in which a man named the street where he lives, the complaint says. Martin's lawyers did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the recent death threats.

Martin was issued the stay-away order earlier this month after a petitioner told the court he had stalked him after their sexual relationship ended. Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, has said that the accuser is Martin's 21-year-old nephew, and denied that they were ever in a sexual relationship.

"Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Marty Singer, attorney for the Puerto Rican singer, told Insider in a statement. "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

Police in Puerto Rico told Insider that Martin is not under criminal investigation over the allegations as nobody has ever filed a complaint with the department. The protection order was issued through the court and police gave the order to lawyers for the popstar, Alex Valencia, a Puerto Rico Police spokesperson, told Insider.

A San Juan judge will decide on Thursday whether to extend or dismiss the order.

Puerto Rico-based lawyers for Martin told Insider the star will appear virtually for the hearing from his home in Los Angeles.

Comments / 67

LuLu E
4d ago

I believe it. I feel like this is similar to the Kevin Spacey case. people were dropping dead. I knew that the death threats would come. I believe the nephew.

Reply(18)
30
Salina Masas
4d ago

I don't believe if it was true why he waited so long to come forward I think his sister and him need money that why

Reply(1)
24
Gene Marcus
3d ago

I think hes troubled and need help. maybe this nephew needs money. it's sad I dont believe Ricky Martin would do anything like that.

Reply(2)
9
