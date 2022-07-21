ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old shot, killed in Woodlawn early Thursday morning, police say

By Jake Sheridan Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Woodlawn early Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers found the teen lying on the ground, unresponsive in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m., according to police and information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not identified the boy early Thursday. An autopsy was expected to be performed Thursday.

Witnesses saw a blue minivan drive away from the scene, police said, but no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning. Detectives are investigating, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

