A South Pittsburg organization is helping kids get a good night sleep through donations. Anna Rorex says the Sleep in Heavenly Peace non-profit started in Idaho back in 2012. She says last summer a chapter was started in South Pittsburg. So far, they have built nearly 300 beds. "They are doing amazing work. I am so proud of the work Norm Flake and his team are doing," she said.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO