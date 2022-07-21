ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams Vows to ‘Think Outside the Box’ to End Gun Violence

By Frank Diez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed Wednesday to “think outside the toolbox” along with officials from across the country to reduce gun violence. His remarks —...

Dems Are Sheep!!
5d ago

You'll NEVER end gun violence. Because it doesn't exist. If someone can show me of a video of a gun going on a rampage, I'll donate $1M to your cause.

