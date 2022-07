CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Democratic Party announced Tuesday it is utilizing a new platform to allow residents to ask questions of candidates and officials. The Wyoming Democratic Party’s new Rep’d page allows people to submit questions and upvote questions submitted by other people that they want to see get answered. When a candidate or official answers a question in a video message, the person who asked the question is notified and others are also able to view the video message.

