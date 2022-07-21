ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron mayor postpones State of the City address

By Danielle Cotterman
 5 days ago
Dan Horrigan

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says his State of the City address, which was originally scheduled for next month, will be postponed.

The mayor said in a press release, “Right now, the state of our city is hurting. Our city has been shaken by the death of Jayland Walker and I feel now is not the appropriate time for the State of the City address.”

The State of the City was scheduled for August 17, 2022. City officials said the date will be rescheduled, but a time has not yet been set.

On Wednesday, the attorney representing the family of Jayland Walker asked for a complete overhaul of the investigation into the 25-year-old’s death. The attorney claimed that there may be collusion with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). The police union’s president called the claim “ludicrous.”

The city has found itself in the national spotlight since the police-involved shooting.

“I believe what our city needs in this moment is to embrace the discomfort we feel and not shy away from difficult conversations. This moment is not business as usual, but rather a time for reflection; reflection on how we work, how we view each other, and how we live out our values of compassion, equity, and justice,” said the mayor in the release. “I will still have a message for the community in the days to come, but it will not be from on a stage, but rather speaking directly with the people of Akron. We will rebuild the state of our city together.”

The mayor and city’s police chief were holding daily news conferences but announced on Monday those conferences will take place on an “as needed” basis.

Comments / 2

Robert Stevens
5d ago

Again, Akron citizens put on hold to appease the people that have infringed on the citizens right to live in Akron. WHEN does it stop?

Reply(1)
5
 

AKRON, OH
