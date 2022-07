MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and MLGW are planning to update streetlights across the city, and Tuesday, announced Ameresco, Inc. will partner on the project. The City said the goal is to update LED streetlighting, controls, and networking while also reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. City leaders said the project will provide more illumination, enhanced safety, and reduce maintenance needs, with energy savings annually of more than 37 million kWh. They said those energy and operating cost savings will pay for itself over the lifetime of the system.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO