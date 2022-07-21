Multiple agencies respond to fully-engulfed house fire in Clarkston

LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston man drowned over the weekend in the Salmon River. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Richard Scyphers of Lewiston was rafting with a group of friends near Pine Bar, approximately one mile upstream from Graves Creek. Scyphers dove into the river to save a dog that had been caught in the current. The dog was rescued, but Scyphers went around the river bend and disappeared. A separate group of rafters found him floating face down in the river but wasn’t able to revive him. Deputies say Scyphers was wearing a life jacket. His body was then taken downstream to American Bar to Idaho County Deputies who were investigating. Deputies say his family has been notified.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO