Clarkston, WA

Multiple agencies respond to fully-engulfed house fire in Clarkston

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 5 days ago

CLARKSTON, Wash. – Asotin County Fire District #1 (ACFD) was dispatched to "explosions" and a house fire on Crestview drive in Clarkston on Wednesday. When they arrived on scene,...

FOX 28 Spokane

Dworshak Dam worker dies from carbon monoxide poisoning

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho – The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says a Dworshak Dam worker died from carbon monoxide poisoning last month. Clearwater County deputies said responded to a call of an unresponsive man on June 30. When they got there, they found 54-year-old Eric Engle of Orofino dead.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River

LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston man drowned over the weekend in the Salmon River. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Richard Scyphers of Lewiston was rafting with a group of friends near Pine Bar, approximately one mile upstream from Graves Creek. Scyphers dove into the river to save a dog that had been caught in the current. The dog was rescued, but Scyphers went around the river bend and disappeared. A separate group of rafters found him floating face down in the river but wasn’t able to revive him. Deputies say Scyphers was wearing a life jacket. His body was then taken downstream to American Bar to Idaho County Deputies who were investigating. Deputies say his family has been notified.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman arrested for DUI near Kooskia

KOOSKIA, Idaho – A woman was arrested for DUI and drug possession after deputies found her driving erratically with drugs in her car. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Tracy L. Adams was stopped by deputies after she was seen driving erratically. After field sobriety tests, she...
KOOSKIA, ID

