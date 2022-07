New Chicago albums don't come along very often anymore. Born for this Moment (aka Chicago XXXVIII) is their first in eight years, not counting 2019's Christmas album. But no matter how many years fall in between, we're always prone to wonder which Chicago we're going to get. The brass-rock act has gone through several incarnations during its 55 years, after all. There were the pioneering and sometimes free-form adventures of the '70s mixed with polished, chart-worthy singles, and then the even more commercial, multiplatinum achievements of Chicago 16 and 17 after the turn of the decade. It's been a diverse five and a half decades, so any turn makes sense on any given new outing.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO