SPOKANE, Wash. – Starting Tuesday, the City of Spokane is keeping libraries open longer to help people seek relief from the extreme heat expected this week. The city says the Central, Shadle Park, Liberty Park and Hillyard libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to provide indoor cooling center locations for residents to seek relief from extreme temperatures expected this week. The branch locations have the capacity to serve 1,784 adults and children throughout the City.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO