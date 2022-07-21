ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Tracking Storms: Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

By Ryan Knapp
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently a level 3 out of 5 risk across southeast Minnesota and northeast IA for strong to severe storms on Saturday. Timing of these storms look to be between...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Storm chances and warmer temperatures coming your way

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We've got a pretty quiet stretch ahead of us for a bit. We'll have a chance at a few storms mainly through northern Iowa today and potentially late tomorrow night, otherwise it looks quiet with temperatures back into the middle 80s. There is a chance a storm or two to the north tonight could be strong but those should be isolated. Temperatures drop a few degrees Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s but we're looking dry and look to stay dry end of the weekend as temperature is warm back up to near 90° by Sunday. Next week is looking even warmer with highs on Monday around 92° and back into the middle 90s by Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
willmarradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms At Least 1 Minnesota Tornado Touchdown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-Zero tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p-m. It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was almost four-and-a-half-miles long and 40-yards wide. There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops. The storm also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with almost five-and-a-half-inches in Lansing and more than four-and-a-half-inches in Wykoff.
HOUSTON, MN
KIMT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for North Iowa and southern Minnesota through 3 AM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 3 AM CDT Sunday for all of North Iowa and …
IOWA STATE
wwisradio.com

Weekend Storms Cause Damage Across Wisconsin From La Crosse To Oshkosh

A wide stretch of weekend storms has caused damage spanning the state from one side to the other. Xcel Energy crews were busy restoring power to hundreds of customers Sunday. W-E-A-U/T-V reports the most significant damage was done in the Village of Stoddard. Severe weather sent early arrivals for the E-A-A AirVenture seeking shelter inside the aviation museum Saturday. One airplane was flipped onto its nose and strong winds damage the main gate while blowing down exhibit tents. The same storm delayed the start of the pro soccer match at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. No serious injuries were reported from the storms.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms expected to impact Wisconsin through tonight

Along with today's toasty temperatures, we've got another big concern we're monitoring. Severe weather. Strong storms will continue to move in across the state this afternoon and evening. While southern parts of the Wisconsin look to get hit with the worst of impacts, the entire state is under some level of risk.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe weather hits southeastern Wisconsin

Shortly after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dodge County on Saturday, July 23. It expired just before 11 p.m. Flash flooding warnings took effect for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. A severe thunderstorm watch covered all of...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
KARE 11

Strong storms launch high winds, hail in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Strong storm cells launched straight-line winds and dropped hail as the moved across southeastern Minnesota late morning and early afternoon Saturday. In Renville County, winds gusting up to 65 mph ripped trees from the ground in communities like Olivia and Buffalo Lake, while Olmstead County also reported major tree damage. KARE 11 news partner KTTC in Rochester shared pictures of framing on a construction site that was knocked down by the storm.
WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
wtmj.com

Flash Flood, Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings hit SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston

What to know about the thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass.

“It appears storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening.”. Thunderstorms will arrive in Massachusetts on Monday as the heat wave that has blanketed the region with suffocating temperatures nears its end. The National Weather Service said “oppressive” humidity...
BOSTON, MA
WDSU

Some strong storms are moving our way

There is a low risk for locally heavy rain overnight into Friday morning. A line of strong storms is over South Mississippi and South Alabama moving Southwest. The storms should not be as intense when they reach our area, but there is a low risk strong winds in storms. Certainly I would expect 30 to 40 mph winds in storms on the Northshore and South Mississippi. Rainfall totals may be as high as 2-4" of rain. Make sure your cars are not in areas that flood in South Mississippi and the Northshore. The rain will move South into the Metro by 6 AM. Rain looks heaviest near Belle Chasse. The rain will dissipate later in the morning, and leave a boundary. When we heat up during the day, more rain and storms will fire up especially on the South Shore in the afternoon. Scattered rain forecast Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Less rain Sunday and Monday. That means hotter. Heat advisory may be necessary.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
nbc15.com

Saturday evening storms knock out power across Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people are waking up in the dark on Sunday morning after severe thunderstorms swept through the area Saturday night. As of 8:00 a.m., an estimated 1,300 Alliant Energy customers in Dane County are without power according to the utility company’s outage map. The company also reported an estimated 75 customers remain in the dark in Green County and another 111 in Rock County.
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
IOWA STATE
WMTW

Maine records largest hail in years

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Maine has seen some pretty intense thunderstorms recently, but one supercell storm on Sunday was particularly impressive. The National Weather Service in Caribou says a storm in northern Aroostook County produced hail as large as tennis balls. That is the largest hail reported in Maine since 2015.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy