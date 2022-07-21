4-year-old wanted more muffins for lunch. Entenmann’s gave him a sweet surprise in SC

A 4-year-old got a big surprise after asking for more muffins, a South Carolina mom said. Screengrab from Allie Jeanne Tindall's Instagram page

A 4-year-old wanted more muffins for lunch — then got a sweet surprise in South Carolina.

Entenmann’s treated the boy, Xander Tindall, to a box full of his beloved muffins, photos posted July 18 show.

“He’s beside himself,” wrote the boy’s mother, Instagram user Allie Jeanne Tindall.

The Charleston mom said her son got the extra lunchtime snacks after the family made a written request to the Entenmann’s baked goods company.

“I would like to ask for you to put 5 muffins in your bags because 4 is not enough and I’m only allowed 1 bag,” a letter posted to Instagram said. “This would make me happy.”

In its response, Entenmann’s said it wouldn’t be able to fit another muffin in its packages but decided to help out in another way.

“We were so delighted to hear how much Xander loves Little Bites and can’t blame him for wanting an extra muffin in each pack,” the letter said, according to a photo posted online. “While we unfortunately can’t add another muffin to each pack at this time, we hope the enclosed Little Bites muffins help to make up for it.”

Some Instagram users couldn’t get enough of the interaction, which was shared on social media along with photos of a smiling child next to a delivery box brimming with muffins.

“This is literally my childhood dream and wishes coming true,” one person commented.

Entenmann’s also weighed in, posting: “We got your back buddy.”

The child’s mom didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on July 21.