Cooper, TX— As the summer season draws to a close, there is still time to squeeze in a day or two at the lake swimming, picnicking, hiking, fishing, relaxing, or attending a fun and educational interpretative program. Why not schedule an adventure to Cooper Lake State Park? This summer has been a hot and dry one! Let’s hope for rain and cooler temps for August. It is always a good idea to schedule your most active outdoor times earlier in the day during a Texas summer. The Park opens for day use at 6:00 am, and I promise you; that you won’t be disappointed with the cooler temps and the glorious sunrises over the lake.

COOPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO