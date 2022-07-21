Theresa Harrison, Covington City Treasurer, Arrested on drug charges

Covington, VA (VR) – Covington City Treasurer, Theresa Harrison, was arrested

on three counts of possession of Schedule I or II drugs and divulging confidential tax documents.

She has been released from the Alleghany Regional Jail on a $2500 unsecured bond.

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney, Paul McAndrews has been appointed as the

special prosecutor in the case. No further information is available at this time.

